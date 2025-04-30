CCHF: New case registered in Iraq's Nineveh

Shafaq News/ Iraq's city of Mosul has reported the first case of Crimean-Congo Hemorrhagic Fever (CCHF), a medical source from the Nineveh Health Directorate revealed on Wednesday.

The infected 48-year-old woman from the Nahrawan neighborhood is currently receiving treatment at Al-Shifa Hospital, with health authorities following established protocols to manage the case, the source affirmed.

According to Shafaq News tracker, CCHF has led to 28 confirmed cases across the country, with four deaths in Kirkuk, two in Muthanna, and one in Diyala.

The authorities in different provinces took strict measures to fight the endemic.