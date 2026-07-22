Iraqis buy 530+ properties in Turkiye in H1 2026

Shafaq News- Ankara

Iraqi citizens purchased 539 properties in Turkiye during the first half of 2026, according Turkish Statistical Institute (TURKSTAT) on Wednesday.

The figures showed Iraqis bought 74 residential properties in January, 106 in February, 80 in March, 95 in April, before the number fell to 66 in May and rose to 98 in June.

Iraqis purchased five commercial properties in January, five in February, three in March, two in April, one in May, and four in June, bringing the total number of commercial properties acquired during the first six months of the year to 20.