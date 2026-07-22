Water returns to Syria’s Al-Hasakah after seven years of shortage

Shafaq News- Al-Hasakah

The Alouk water station in Syria’s Ras al-Ayn (Sari Kani) countryside in northern Hasakah province resumed operations on Wednesday after being out of service since late 2019, following nine months of maintenance and rehabilitation work carried out with government efforts and support from international organizations.

The station has resumed pumping drinking water to regularly supply Al-Hasakah city, its outskirts, and surrounding areas. It is the only source of potable water for residents of Al-Hasakah, Tal Tamr town, and nearby communities. Its prolonged shutdown in previous years led to a major humanitarian crisis, affecting the city and displacement camps housing tens of thousands of people across the province.

According to officials, the move aims to secure safe water supplies, meet residents’ basic needs, and reduce the impact of previous disruptions.