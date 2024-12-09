Administrative court rules in favor of Saladin Council's former chairman

Shafaq News/ On Monday, a source from the Saladin Provincial Council reported that the council held its regular 37th session, chaired by Ali Abdul Jabbar Al-Kareem, amid ongoing legal disputes concerning the council's leadership.

Regarding the recent Administrative Court ruling reinstating the council’s former president, Adel Abdul Salam al-Sumaidaie, the source stated, “The current president, Ali Abdul Jabbar Al-Kareem, continues to perform his duties. If the court's decision is officially communicated, an agreement on its implementation will be reached in the coming days.”

In a related development, the Administrative Judiciary Court rejected Al-Kareem's appeal, affirming Al-Sumaidaie’s right to reassume the chairman of the Saladin Provincial Council.

According to a document obtained by Shafaq News, the court session on December 9, 2024, presided over by Judge Bashar Ahmed Mohammed and two associate judges, ruled in favor of reinstating Al-Sumaidaie.

The court found the removal order unsubstantiated, leading to its reversal after a thorough examination of the parties’ evidence and arguments.

On October 30, the Saladin Council voted to dismiss its chairman, al-Sumaidaie. In a session attended by 14 out of 15 members, nine members voted in favor of al-Sumaidaie's removal.

Al-Sumaidaie strongly opposed his dismissal, labeling it as illegal and failing to meet necessary procedural requirements.

In a statement at the time, he argued that leadership positions within local governments are the result of broad political agreements among various parties, criticizing individual decisions taken “without respecting these agreements,” and warning that such actions could destabilize the political environment in all provinces.