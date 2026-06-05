US claims seizure of a sanctioned tanker in Indian Ocean

Shafaq News- Washington

The US Indo-Pacific Command announced on Friday that its forces carried out an overnight interception operation in the Indian Ocean targeting the sanctioned vessel Davina, which was operating without a national flag.

The command vowed it would continue “maritime law enforcement operations globally to disrupt illicit networks and interdict vessels providing material support to Iran, wherever they operate.”

Vessel-tracking data showed that the United States imposed sanctions on the Davina in October 2024 over its involvement in the trade of Iranian oil.

The tanker, also known as Lenore, was last spotted on Friday off the southern coast of Sri Lanka, according to the tracking data.

Overnight, U.S. forces carried out a maritime interdiction and right-of-visit boarding of the sanctioned stateless vessel MT DAVINA located in the Indian Ocean within the INDOPACOM area of responsibility.We will continue global maritime enforcement to disrupt illicit networks… pic.twitter.com/7sNPNx0doN — U.S. Indo-Pacific Command (@INDOPACOM) June 5, 2026

Separately, the US Central Command (CENTCOM) stated that it has disabled six vessels and diverted 129 others since the launch of the maritime blockade against Iran on April 13.