Israeli strikes pound southern Lebanon, Hezbollah Steps up operations

Shafaq News- Beirut

Israeli warplanes and drones carried out raids across southern Lebanon, while Hezbollah announced a series of attacks targeting Israeli troops.

Lebanon's National News Agency reported that one person was wounded in an Israeli strike on a motorcycle in Sour district. Additional airstrikes targeted areas in Nabatieh, Marjayoun, Saida, and Jezzine.

According to Lebanon's Ministry of Public Health, the death toll from Israeli strikes since March 2 is 3,558, with 10,870 others wounded.

Hezbollah announced attacks on Israeli troop and vehicle concentrations near the historic Beaufort Castle (Qala'at Al-Shaqif), Yohmor Al-Shaqif, Haddatha, Al-Awaida Hill, and Naqoura using rockets, artillery fire, and attack drones. The group further reported striking a communications vehicle and a Nimera armored vehicle in Bint Jbeil district. It also announced intercepting an Israeli Hermes 450 (Zik) drone over the Western Beqaa.

Meanwhile, the Israeli military stated that its air force struck more than 650 Hezbollah targets over the past week and that intelligence-guided operations killed more than 125 Hezbollah fighters in southern Lebanon.