Iraqi Court sentences ISIS member to death for power tower bombing

Shafaq News/ On Sunday, an Iraqi court sentenced a man to death for his involvement in the bombing of electrical power towers in a rural area of Baghdad province.

In a statement, Al-Karkh Criminal Court announced, "A death sentence was issued against a terrorist criminal affiliated with the ISIS organization, who detonated electrical power towers in Tel al-Baroud in al-Abayichi."

The court explained that the convict had detonated an explosive device in 2015 with terrorist intent. The attack also targeted an Iraqi army patrol, resulting in the deaths of two soldiers and injuries to three others.

The ruling was issued under Article 4(1), in conjunction with Articles 2(5) and (7) of Iraq’s Anti-Terrorism Law No. 13 of 2005.