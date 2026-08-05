Houthis claim attack on Saudi tanker in Gulf of Aden

Houthis claim attack on Saudi tanker in Gulf of Aden
2026-08-05T19:56:38+00:00

Shafaq News- Aden

Yemen's Houthi movement (Ansarallah) targeted, on Wednesday, the Saudi oil tanker Daisy with a ballistic missile in the Gulf of Aden, claiming the vessel was hit and forced to turn back.

Military spokesman Yahya Saree said the attack was part of the group's campaign to enforce a maritime blockade against Saudi Arabia. He warned that Houthi forces would continue targeting Saudi oil tankers until their demands were met.

There was no immediate comment from Saudi authorities or the vessel's operator.

Earlier today, the UK Maritime Trade Operations (UKMTO) agency said it had received a report of an explosion near a tanker about 95 nautical miles (176 km) southeast of Aden.

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