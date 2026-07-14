Security force raids Kirkuk home in al-Jumaili corruption case

Shafaq News- Kirkuk

A joint security force accompanied by a detachment from the Commission of Integrity, Iraq's anti-corruption body, searched the Al-Qadisiyah neighborhood of Kirkuk on Tuesday for a wanted man close to detained Oil Ministry Undersecretary for Refining Affairs Adnan al-Jumaili.

A local source told Shafaq News that the force imposed a cordon around the area while searching for the man, who is the subject of a judicial arrest warrant on charges of financial and administrative corruption. He was not found at his home, and oversight and security agencies are continuing their pursuit of those implicated in the file.

Al-Jumaili was arrested in May in the Ishaqi area of Saladin province and dismissed from his post on June 2. His testimony under interrogation has produced arrest warrants against more than 70 officials, according to Iraqi judicial statements and Shafaq News sources, and forms the basis of a widening inquiry under the Dawn Crackdown that has drawn in members of parliament, provincial officials, and businessmen.

On Monday, the Nineveh Integrity Investigation Court ordered the seizure of assets worth about 69 billion Iraqi dinars, roughly 52.4 million dollars, in a money laundering and corruption case linked to al-Jumaili and other suspects. Iraq's Supreme Judicial Council separately announced the recovery of 375 kilograms of gold tied to the same case.

Read more: Iraq's Dawn Crackdown by numbers: 67 arrests explained