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Hamas naval cell commander killed in Gaza

Hamas naval cell commander killed in Gaza
2026-07-14T08:11:36+00:00

Shafaq News- Gaza

Israeli forces killed on Tuesday Hamas naval commander Osama Naim Hamdi Shamlakh in Gaza City.

The Army spokesperson also said that three armed militants were killed in a separate operation.

Hamas has not commented on the Israeli claims.

Last week, Israel attacked Hamas members, Ahmed Yahya Ibrahim Al-Batsh, the commander of a Hamas elite unit, and Hamouda Abu Daqqa, a commander in Hamas' military intelligence unit.

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