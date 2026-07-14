Hamas naval cell commander killed in Gaza
Shafaq News- Gaza
Israeli forces killed on Tuesday Hamas naval commander Osama Naim Hamdi Shamlakh in Gaza City.
The Army spokesperson also said that three armed militants were killed in a separate operation.
Hamas has not commented on the Israeli claims.
Last week, Israel attacked Hamas members, Ahmed Yahya Ibrahim Al-Batsh, the commander of a Hamas elite unit, and Hamouda Abu Daqqa, a commander in Hamas' military intelligence unit.
🔻قضى جيش الدفاع على قائد خلية في المنظومة البحرية التابعة لمنظمة حماس الإرهابية وثلاثة مخربين مسلحين من حماس⭕️هاجم جيش الدفاع أمس (الاثنين) في مدينة غزة وقضى على المخرب أسامة نعيم حمدي شملخ، الذي كان يشغل منصب قائد خلية في المنظومة البحرية التابعة لمنظمة حماس الإرهابية.⭕️على… pic.twitter.com/eV3KqDsrTo— Lieutenant Colonel Ella Waweya | إيلا واوية (@CaptainElla1) July 14, 2026