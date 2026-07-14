Hamas naval cell commander killed in Gaza

Shafaq News- Gaza

Israeli forces killed on Tuesday Hamas naval commander Osama Naim Hamdi Shamlakh in Gaza City.

The Army spokesperson also said that three armed militants were killed in a separate operation.

Hamas has not commented on the Israeli claims.

Last week, Israel attacked Hamas members, Ahmed Yahya Ibrahim Al-Batsh, the commander of a Hamas elite unit, and Hamouda Abu Daqqa, a commander in Hamas' military intelligence unit.