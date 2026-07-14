Bahrain jails three for life over IRGC espionage

Shafaq News- Manama

A Bahraini court on Tuesday sentenced three people to life imprisonment in two separate cases after convicting them of spying for Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC), the Public Prosecution said.

According to the Bahrain News Agency (BNA), the first case involved a fugitive who allegedly recruited an accomplice inside Bahrain and provided the IRGC with intelligence and precise coordinates of key facilities for potential targeting.

The second case centered on a defendant accused of communicating with social media accounts allegedly operated by the IRGC and sending videos and location data of strategic sites in what prosecutors described as an attempt to facilitate attacks on critical infrastructure.

The Public Prosecution said forensic examinations of seized electronic devices showed the information transmitted by the defendants constituted a key element in recent aerial attacks on some of Bahrain's vital facilities.

The Bahrain Defence Force, the kingdom's military, has raised the readiness of its combat and defensive units amid escalating regional tensions and increased attacks across the Gulf and the Strait of Hormuz.