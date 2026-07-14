Iraq's economy posts $63B GDP in Q4 2025

Shafaq News- Baghdad

Iraq's gross domestic product (GDP) at current prices reached 82.1 trillion dinars (about $63B) in the fourth quarter of 2025, according to early warning indicators by the National Accounts Department of the Central Statistical Organization (CSO) at the Ministry of Planning.

Excluding oil, GDP stood at 53.9 trillion dinars ($41.5B), a measure of activity in the non-oil sectors of an economy that derives the bulk of its state revenue from crude exports.

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The state budget ran a deficit of 8.9 trillion dinars ($6.8B) over the same period. The official exchange rate held at 1,300 dinars to the US dollar.

Banking And Markets

Total bank credit extended reached 75.6 trillion dinars (about $58.2B). Trading volume on the regular market of the Iraq Stock Exchange came to roughly 0.1 trillion dinars, or about 77 million dollars.

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The banking sector recorded a decline in cash assets and a contraction in the money supply, in both its narrow and broad measures, according to the report.

Trade And Energy

Falling merchandise exports pulled down the net trade balance, leaving a trade surplus of four billion dollars for the quarter.

Domestic electricity generation totaled 35,529,823 megawatt hours. Iraq imported a further 295,609 megawatt hours to cover shortfalls in the national grid over the same period.

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