Iraq ranks 9th in Arab GDP per capita for 2025

Shafaq News/ Iraq ranked ninth among Arab countries in gross domestic product (GDP) per capita for 2025, according to data released by Country Cassette, a platform that monitors international economic indicators.

GDP per capita is calculated by dividing a country's total economic output by its population, providing a measure of average income and economic productivity per individual.

Within the Arab region, Qatar recorded the highest GDP per capita at $71,653, followed by the UAE at $51,294. Saudi Arabia ranked third with $30,099, trailed by Kuwait ($29,951), Bahrain ($28,857), Oman ($20,546), Libya ($6,801), Algeria ($5,691), and Iraq ($5,668).

On a global scale, the top positions were held by Luxembourg, Switzerland, and Ireland, reflecting their robust economic output and advanced development.

Earlier this year, the German market and consumer data platform Statista projected that Iraq’s GDP per capita would reach $6,000 in 2025.

Statista’s forecast also anticipated sustained growth in Iraq’s GDP per capita between 2025 and 2029, with an increase of $971, or 13.93 percent, over the period. By 2029, GDP per capita is expected to reach $6,971, marking six consecutive years of growth.