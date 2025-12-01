Iraq sits 116th globally in wealth for 2026

Shafaq News – Washington

Iraq ranked 116th globally and eighth among Arab countries in wealth for 2026, according to US magazine CEOWORLD.

The report showed that Monaco leads the world, with a per capita GDP of $256,000, followed by Liechtenstein at $201,000 and Luxembourg at $154,000. At the bottom, Ivory Coast and South Sudan record $320 and $369 per person annually.

In the Arab world, Qatar tops the list at $76,000 per capita, followed by the UAE, Saudi Arabia, Kuwait, and Bahrain. Iraq comes in eighth at $5,800 per person, ahead of Lebanon and Morocco.

GDP* is only part of the picture, the magazine noted, adding that true prosperity also requires social cohesion, technological innovation, and resilient governance.

*GDP per capita is calculated by dividing a country's total economic output by its population, providing a measure of average income and economic productivity per individual.