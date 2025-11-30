30 hours average: Iraq sits near bottom in global work hours

Shafaq News – Baghdad

Iraq ranks among the countries with the shortest workweeks, as employees average just over 30 hours per week, according to Visual Capitalist, a US-based data visualization firm.

The report, which analyzed over 150 countries, found that European nations generally have shorter workweeks, while many countries in Asia, the Gulf, and Africa log longer hours.

Bhutan tops the global ranking of the hardest-working nations, with employees averaging 54.5 hours per week. South and Southeast Asian countries also appear near the top, including the United Arab Emirates at 48.4 hours, Pakistan at 47.5 hours, and India at 45.8 hours.

Among Arab countries, Sudan records the longest workweeks at 50.8 hours, followed by the UAE at 48.4, Jordan at 47.8, Qatar at 46.8, and Lebanon at 46.4.

Iraq sits at the bottom globally, with an average workweek of 30.4 hours. Other countries with the shortest weekly hours include Yemen at 25.9, the Netherlands at 26.8, and Norway at 27.1.