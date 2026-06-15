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US’s Barrack arrives to shape ‘new direction’ in Iraq ties

US’s Barrack arrives to shape ‘new direction’ in Iraq ties
2026-06-15T11:22:49+00:00

Shafaq News- Baghdad

US Special Envoy to Iraq and Syria Tom Barrack arrived in Baghdad on Monday for meetings with Prime Minister Ali Al-Zaidi and senior Iraqi officials, focusing on shaping “a new direction for a strong and mutually beneficial US-Iraq relationship.”

Barrack said, shortly after his arrival, that he would convey US President Donald Trump's support for the Iraqi government during his meeting with Al-Zaidi.

A government source previously told Shafaq News that the visit will cover Baghdad's position on armed factions seeking to dismantle their military wings and join the Popular Mobilization Forces (PMF), Iraq's state-sanctioned security umbrella. Discussions are also expected to pave the way for Al-Zaidi's planned trip to the United States and explore proposals to ease political tensions while preserving the country’s power-sharing framework.

Read more: Trump's new Iraq-Syria envoy faces an Iran test Syria never posed

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