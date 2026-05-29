US keeps Tom Barrack at center of Iraq and Syria files

Shafaq News- Washington

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio on Saturday confirmed that Ambassador Tom Barrack will continue overseeing key files related to Syria and Iraq under President Donald Trump’s administration, even after his formal role as special envoy to Syria comes to an end.

“While that title is expiring, he will continue to play a leading role for the Trump Administration,” Rubio wrote on X, describing Barrack as invaluable.

Ambassador Tom Barrak has played an invaluable role as our Special Envoy to Syria. While that title is expiring, he will continue to play a leading role for the Trump Administration in both Syria and Iraq, where his expertise, relationships, and understanding of the America… — Secretary Marco Rubio (@SecRubio) May 29, 2026

Barrack, who serves as US ambassador to Turkiye, took on the Syria envoy role in May 2025 as Washington stepped up efforts to reshape its approach toward Damascus following the fall of former President Bashar al-Assad, including lifting sanctions on Syria.