US envoy pledges to strengthen trust with Iraq

Shafaq News – Baghdad

The relationship between Baghdad and Washington has entered a new phase requiring “direct and honest communication,” US Special Envoy to Iraq Mark Savaya affirmed on Friday.

US President Donald Trump has appointed Iraqi-born Chaldean Mark Savaya as his Special Envoy to Iraq, making him the third American official to hold this role since 2003, after Paul Bremer during the post-war reconstruction and Brett McGurk amid the 2014 campaign against ISIS.

Read more: Mark Savaya: Who is Trump’s third Special Envoy to Iraq?

In an interview with Chaldean Press, Savaya indicated that Iraq is improving each day and has “no limits to its potential,” noting that his role is to help rebuild trust and reinforce the strategic relationship between the two countries.

“I want to make Iraq great again,” Savaya said, adding that his work is “squarely focused on the Iraqi people.”