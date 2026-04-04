Yemen’s Houthis claim fifth attack on Israel with missiles, drones

Shafaq News- Sanaa

Yemen’s Houthis (Ansarallah) on Saturday said they “successfully” carried out a fifth attack targeting Israel, using a fragmentation ballistic missile and multiple drones.

On X, spokesperson Yahya Saree stated that the operation, conducted in coordination with Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC), the Iranian army, and Lebanon’s Hezbollah, targeted Lod Airport (Ben Gurion) in the Yaffa area, along with additional sites described as “vital military targets” in southern Israel.