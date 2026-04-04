Yemen’s Houthis claim fifth attack on Israel with missiles, drones
Shafaq News- Sanaa
Yemen’s Houthis (Ansarallah) on Saturday said they “successfully” carried out a fifth attack targeting Israel, using a fragmentation ballistic missile and multiple drones.
On X, spokesperson Yahya Saree stated that the operation, conducted in coordination with Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC), the Iranian army, and Lebanon’s Hezbollah, targeted Lod Airport (Ben Gurion) in the Yaffa area, along with additional sites described as “vital military targets” in southern Israel.
بيان القوات المسلحة اليمنية بشأن تنفيذ عملية عسكرية مشتركة مع حرس الثورة والجيش الإيراني وحزب الله في لبنان استهدفت مطار اللد في منطقة يافا المحتلة وأهدافا حيوية وعسكرية للعدو الإسرائيلي جنوبي فلسطين المحتلة وذلك بصاروخ باليستي انشطاري وعدد من الطائرات المسيرة. pic.twitter.com/68dIERdRKr— العميد يحيى سريع (@Yahya_Saree) April 4, 2026