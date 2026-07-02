Russian overnight attack kills 13 in Kyiv

Shafaq News- Kyiv/ Moscow

A large-scale Russian missile and drone attack on Kyiv killed at least 13 people and injured more than 56 others early Wednesday, Ukraine's State Emergency Service (DSNS) stated.

The attack hit six districts of the capital, damaging residential buildings, an emergency medical station, a hotel, a petrol station, and the Palladin Institute of Biochemistry, the DSNS indicated.

#Київ: 13 людей загинули, ще понад 30 - постраждали. Врятувати вдалося 34 людей.На місцях руйнування, спричинених російським ударом, у багатоповерхівці та приватних житлових будинках у Дарницькому районі тривають пошуково-рятувальні роботи. pic.twitter.com/dEpnozLglv — DSNS.GOV.UA (@SESU_UA) July 2, 2026

In Darnytsia district, missiles and drones struck five-, nine-, and 16-storey residential buildings. Authorities deployed nearly 500 rescue workers and 96 emergency vehicles as search operations continued for people believed trapped beneath the rubble.

13 people killed in Kyiv overnight.Russia launched a mass combined attack on the Ukrainian capital in the early hours of July 2 — ballistic missiles, cruise missiles, and drones across six districts simultaneously.The toll as of this morning:— 13 killed — including emergency… pic.twitter.com/5MPpWgI4G3 — Army Media 🇺🇦 (@armyinformcomua) July 2, 2026

According to Ukraine's Air Force, Russia launched 570 aerial weapons during the overnight attack, including ballistic missiles, cruise missiles, guided missiles, and 496 Shahed-type drones. Air defenses intercepted 524 of them, including 48 missiles and 476 drones.

On the night of July 02, Russia launched a massive air attack targeting Ukraine’s critical infrastructure. The aggressor used 570 air attack assets: 4 Zircon missiles, 24 Iskander-M/S-400 ballistic missiles, 8 Kalibr cruise missiles, 34 Kh-101 cruise missiles, 4 Kh-59/Kh-69… pic.twitter.com/aEDyd4TnNC — Ukrainian Air Force (@KpsZSU) July 2, 2026

Russia's Defense Ministry said in a statement that the strikes responded to what it described as Ukrainian attacks on civilian infrastructure inside Russia. The military targeted defense industry facilities, fuel and energy facilities in Kyiv and the surrounding region, as well as military airfields in the Dnipropetrovsk, Poltava, Cherkasy, Chernihiv, and Kyiv regions.