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Russian overnight attack kills 13 in Kyiv

Russian overnight attack kills 13 in Kyiv
2026-07-02T08:31:48+00:00

Shafaq News- Kyiv/ Moscow

A large-scale Russian missile and drone attack on Kyiv killed at least 13 people and injured more than 56 others early Wednesday, Ukraine's State Emergency Service (DSNS) stated.

The attack hit six districts of the capital, damaging residential buildings, an emergency medical station, a hotel, a petrol station, and the Palladin Institute of Biochemistry, the DSNS indicated.

In Darnytsia district, missiles and drones struck five-, nine-, and 16-storey residential buildings. Authorities deployed nearly 500 rescue workers and 96 emergency vehicles as search operations continued for people believed trapped beneath the rubble.

According to Ukraine's Air Force, Russia launched 570 aerial weapons during the overnight attack, including ballistic missiles, cruise missiles, guided missiles, and 496 Shahed-type drones. Air defenses intercepted 524 of them, including 48 missiles and 476 drones.

Russia's Defense Ministry said in a statement that the strikes responded to what it described as Ukrainian attacks on civilian infrastructure inside Russia. The military targeted defense industry facilities, fuel and energy facilities in Kyiv and the surrounding region, as well as military airfields in the Dnipropetrovsk, Poltava, Cherkasy, Chernihiv, and Kyiv regions.

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