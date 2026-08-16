Baghdad pledges payment of farmers’ dues

Shafaq News- Baghdad

Iraqi Trade Minister Mustafa Nizar Al-Ani pledged to pay farmers their outstanding dues, First Deputy Speaker of Parliament said on Sunday.

According to Adnan Faihan, the deputy speaker called on the minister to speed up the payments.

In June, Finance Minister Faleh Al-Sari said the government would pay eligible farmers across all provinces once it completed the necessary financial processing. The cabinet approved payments for the 2024-2025 and 2025-2026 agricultural seasons and set the wheat procurement price at 700,000 Iraqi dinars ($535) per ton for crops produced under the national agricultural plan.

Read more: Iraq’s wheat fields no longer guarantee bread