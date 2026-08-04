USD/IQD holds ground in Baghdad, advances in Erbil

Shafaq News- Baghdad/ Erbil

The US dollar edged higher in Erbil as trading opened on Tuesday, while Baghdad's Al-Kifah and Al-Harithiya currency exchanges were closed due to the Arbaeen holiday.

According to Shafaq News market survey, some exchange shops in Baghdad sold the US dollar at 152,250 dinars per 100 dollars and bought it at 151,250 dinars.

In Erbil, the dollar sold for 152,900 dinars per 100 dollars and bought for 152,750 dinars.

The official exchange rate set by the Central Bank of Iraq stands at 132,000 dinars per 100 dollars.