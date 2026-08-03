Dollar slips in Erbil as Baghdad exchanges halt

Shafaq News- Baghdad/ Erbil

The US dollar edged lower in Erbil as trading opened on Monday, while Baghdad's Al-Kifah and Al-Harithiya currency exchanges were closed due to the Arbaeen holiday.

According to Shafaq News market survey, some exchange shops in Baghdad sold the US dollar at 152,250 dinars per 100 dollars and bought it at 151,250 dinars.

In Erbil, the dollar sold for 152,100 dinars per 100 dollars and bought for 152,000 dinars.

The official exchange rate set by the Central Bank of Iraq stands at 132,000 dinars per 100 dollars.