Iraq stock market trading values surpass 5.7M

Shafaq News- Baghdad

Trading activity on Iraq’s stock market surged last week, with the value of shares exchanged surpassing 7.529 billion Iraqi dinars ($5.79M), according to data from the Iraq Stock Exchange on Monday.

Out of 104 listed firms, 68 recorded trading activity, while 28 saw no deals due to a mismatch between buy and sell orders. Another eight companies remained suspended over missing disclosure requirements.

Total traded shares reached 17.743 billion, marking a 352% increase compared with the previous week. The value of executed transactions rose 23% week-on-week, across 5,976 deals.

Market performance showed modest gains, with the ISX60 index closing at 987.37 points, up 0.44% from the previous session.

Foreign investor activity reflected mixed flows. Purchases totaled 7 million shares worth 42 million Iraqi dinars ($30K) through 31 transactions, while sales reached 22 million shares valued at 97 million Iraqi dinars ($80K) across 87 transactions.

Operating five sessions per week from Sunday through Thursday, the Iraq Stock Exchange lists more than 100 companies spanning across banking, telecommunications, industry, agriculture, insurance, investment, tourism, hotels, and services sectors.