ISX trades 16 billion dinars worth of shares in a week

Shafaq News/ The Iraq Stock Exchange (ISX) announced, on Thursday, that it traded 30 billion shares with a total value exceeding 16 billion IQD ($12.2 million) in the third week of August.

The ISX60 index closed the first session of the week at 868.31 points and ended the week at 853.38 points, marking a rise of 1.75%.

The ISX15 index opened the week at 972.21 points and closed at 963.47 points, recording a loss of 0.91%.

During the week, 3,317 contracts for buying and selling shares of listed companies were executed, reflecting active trading in the market.

The Iraq Stock Exchange operates five trading sessions weekly from Sunday to Thursday. It lists 103 joint-stock companies representing many sectors including banking, telecommunications, industry, agriculture, insurance, financial investment, tourism, and hotels.