Iraqi financial market trades 224 million shares

Shafaq News / The Iraq Stock Exchange announced on Sunday that more than 224 million shares have been traded, with a financial value of more than 494 million dinars.

The market said in a report, "the number of companies whose shares are traded during the day reached 24 out of 105 companies listed in the market", adding, "the number of traded shares amounted to 224.034 million, with a financial value of 494.771 million dinars".

Shares purchased from non-Iraqi investors today reached 12 million shares, with a financial value of 40 million dinars, while the number of shares sold from non-Iraqi investors reached 430000 shares, with a financial value of one million and 97 thousand dinars, according to the report.

It is noteworthy that Iraq Stock Exchange has used electronic trading and central depository systems since 2009, organizes five trading sessions a week from Sunday to Thursday in which 105 Iraqi joint-stock companies participate representing the sectors of banking, communications, industry, agriculture, insurance, financial investment and tourism and hotels. It also seeks to launch the Internet trading system for investors.