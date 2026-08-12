Anti-corruption measures recover $4M+ in Iraq’s Dhi Qar

Shafaq News- Dhi Qar

Dhi Qar authorities recovered six billion dinars ($4.6M) and held employees financially liable for more than 20 billion dinars ($15.3M) under anti-corruption measures, Governor Haitham Al-Hamdani said on Wednesday.

More than 200 investigative committees had been formed to examine violations by employees, Al-Hamdani noted, pointing out that authorities also imposed 100 disciplinary penalties and referred more than 50 employees to the judiciary.

“The province has introduced an electronic platform and barcode system to process applications related to land plots, aiming to curb extortion and speed up procedures.”

Al-Hamdani took over the administration of Nasiriyah Municipality on August 10 and ordered a series of dismissals and administrative changes. Judicial and security measures have also targeted several municipal employees over cases involving land and public funds.

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