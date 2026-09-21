Shafaq News- Baghdad

The Iraq Stock Exchange (ISX) recorded trading worth more than 6 billion Iraqi dinars (about $4.58 million) last week, down 66% from the previous week.

According to market data, 30.010 billion shares were traded, a decline of 45.77% from the previous week, with total trading value reaching 6.093 billion dinars across 3,844 transactions.

The ISX60 index closed at 969 points, down 0.99% from the previous session.

Shares in 65 companies were traded during the week, while 29 companies recorded no activity because buy and sell orders did not match. Trading in nine other companies remained suspended because they had not submitted required disclosures.

Non-Iraqi investors purchased 4 million shares worth 11 million dinars in 20 transactions. They also sold 1 million shares worth 4 million dinars in four transactions.

The Iraq Stock Exchange holds five trading sessions a week, from Sunday to Thursday, and lists 103 Iraqi joint-stock companies operating across the banking, telecommunications, industrial, agricultural, insurance, financial investment, tourism, hotel, and services sectors.