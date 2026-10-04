Shafaq News- Baghdad

Iraq’s Popular Mobilization Forces (PMF) on Sunday said it arrested 55 suspects during security operations across 12 provinces over the past several days.

The PMF said 23 were wanted over alleged links to the banned Baath Party, six in cases involving leaks of information affecting state security, five in organized crime cases, four in terrorism cases, and seven over links to “deviant movements.”

All arrests were carried out under judicial warrants and established legal procedures, the authority said. Under Law No. 40 of 2016, the PMF is an independent military formation within Iraq’s armed forces and is linked to the commander-in-chief. Iraq also prohibits the Baath Party under Law No. 32 of 2016.

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