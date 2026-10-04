Shafaq News- Dhi Qar

Iraq’s Federal Commission of Integrity (CoI) said on Sunday that six suspects had been detained over the alleged embezzlement of revenues from a livestock market in Al-Shatra, Dhi Qar province.

The Commission, the country’s anti-corruption watchdog, said an investigation team inspected the market after surveillance and auditing and detained four suspects who headed or served on a municipal committee responsible for collecting its revenues.

Investigators found that the four had allegedly reached an agreement with two other suspects to collect and divide the market’s daily revenues among themselves, despite the market contract having expired in 2024.

The case follows a Sept. 22 raid on Al-Shatra Municipality in which six employees were arrested over allegations of embezzling millions of dinars in collected revenues from the same livestock market.

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