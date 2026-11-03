Shafaq News- Saladin

Saladin Criminal Court sentenced two former provincial officials to three years in prison each for embezzling funds allocated to a government project, Iraq’s Federal Integrity Commission said on Tuesday.

The commission identified the pair as the former directors of auditing and warehouses in the provincial administration but did not specify the amount stolen or the project involved.

The court issued the verdict in the defendants’ presence under Article 318 of Iraq’s Penal Code No. 111 of 1969, based on evidence gathered during the commission’s investigation.

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