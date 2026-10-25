Shafaq News- Saladin

Iraq’s Federal Integrity Commission (CoI) said on Sunday that a court had issued an arrest warrant for a former accounting official in Saladin province over the alleged misappropriation of 2.975 billion Iraqi dinars (approximately $1.96 million) allocated to fuel government generators.

Investigators found that the former official had obtained the money from a fuel procurement committee by falsely claiming authorization from the provincial governor, then failed to return it, according to the Commission.

The Saladin Investigation Court, which handles corruption cases, issued the warrant under Article 316 of Iraq’s Penal Code.

In a separate case, CoI said it uncovered suspected waste of public funds at Tuz General Hospital involving the purchase of unnecessary medical equipment left uninstalled and at risk of deterioration, including five blood-drawing chairs, five electrocardiogram (ECG) machines, a laboratory incubator, and three centrifuges.

Investigators also identified delays in fulfilling the supply contracts and seized relevant documents from the Saladin Health Directorate.

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1 US dollar = 1520 Iraqi dinars