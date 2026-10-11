Shafaq News- Baghdad

Iraq’s Saladin Criminal Court sentenced six people to 15 years in prison each for embezzling funds allocated to public service projects in the province, the Supreme Judicial Council said on Sunday.

The defendants, according to the council, misappropriated funds earmarked for electrical infrastructure repairs and maintenance, cleaning government buildings, and materials covered by a cost estimate for a 400-kilovolt power line.

The sentences were issued under Article 316, first paragraph, of Iraq’s Penal Code No. 111 of 1969, in conjunction with Articles 47, 48, and 49 governing criminal participation.

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