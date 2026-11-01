Shafaq News- Diyala

An Iraqi court sentenced a fugitive employee of Diyala's provincial administration to a total of 30 years in prison for embezzling public funds, the Federal Commission of Integrity (CoI) announced on Sunday.

According to the commission, the country’s anti-corruption watchdog, the Diyala Criminal Court issued three sentences of 10 years each against Iman Aziz Hussein, an employee in the provincial administration's accounts department. The sentences were handed down in absentia and are to be served consecutively.

The commission said Hussein, working with other employees, embezzled money from three checks drawn on the province's operating account in 2024.

Her husband, also a fugitive and former provincial accountant, allegedly prepared the checks and handed them to her. She then cashed them and kept the proceeds for personal use.

The court examined testimony from a legal representative of Al-Rafidain Bank, who confirmed that the checks had been cashed and the money handed to Hussein, according to the commission.

The court also issued an arrest warrant and ordered the seizure of her movable and immovable assets.

Read more: Iraq's Dawn Crackdown moves from raids to rulings