Iraq security brief: Syrian border reinforced, security member killed

Shafaq News

Below is a summary of key security and public safety incidents reported across Iraq on January 19.

- Ain Al-Asad under full Iraqi control (Al-Anbar)

Iraqi special forces continued duties at Ain Al-Asad Air Base alongside army units under a command structure overseen by the army chief of staff, following the withdrawal of Global Coalition advisers.

- PMF reinforces Syria border positions (Baghdad)

The Popular Mobilization Forces deployed its 25th Brigade along the Syria border as part of a security plan to bolster operations and prevent exploitation of border gaps, amid growing tensions in northeastern Syria.

- Antiquities trafficking suspects arrested (Wasit)

Wasit police arrested two suspects trading in antiquities and seized 25 valuable artifacts during an intelligence-led ambush.

- Security member killed in shooting (Kirkuk)

An off-duty security member died after unknown gunmen opened fire while he was fishing in Kirkuk, prompting an investigation and manhunt.

- International drug trafficker detained, extradited (Baghdad)

Iraq’s anti-narcotics directorate arrested a high-profile international drug trafficker inside Syria and transferred him to Iraq through coordinated action with Syrian counterparts.

- Teen rescued after self-immolation attempt (Najaf)

Authorities rescued a girl, 16, with severe burns after she set herself alight in Wadi Al-Salam cemetery, with investigators examining a complaint she filed against family members.