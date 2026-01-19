Iraq security brief: Syrian border reinforced, security member killed
Shafaq News
Below is a summary of key security and public safety incidents reported across Iraq on January 19.
- Ain Al-Asad under full Iraqi control (Al-Anbar)
Iraqi special forces continued duties at Ain Al-Asad Air Base alongside army units under a command structure overseen by the army chief of staff, following the withdrawal of Global Coalition advisers.
- PMF reinforces Syria border positions (Baghdad)
The Popular Mobilization Forces deployed its 25th Brigade along the Syria border as part of a security plan to bolster operations and prevent exploitation of border gaps, amid growing tensions in northeastern Syria.
- Antiquities trafficking suspects arrested (Wasit)
Wasit police arrested two suspects trading in antiquities and seized 25 valuable artifacts during an intelligence-led ambush.
- Security member killed in shooting (Kirkuk)
An off-duty security member died after unknown gunmen opened fire while he was fishing in Kirkuk, prompting an investigation and manhunt.
- International drug trafficker detained, extradited (Baghdad)
Iraq’s anti-narcotics directorate arrested a high-profile international drug trafficker inside Syria and transferred him to Iraq through coordinated action with Syrian counterparts.
- Teen rescued after self-immolation attempt (Najaf)
Authorities rescued a girl, 16, with severe burns after she set herself alight in Wadi Al-Salam cemetery, with investigators examining a complaint she filed against family members.