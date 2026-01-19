Iraqi forces fully take over Ain Al-Asad base

Shafaq News– Al-Anbar

Iraqi special forces have been carrying out duties at Ain al-Asad Air Base in Iraq’s western Al-Anbar province since the first day it came under full Iraqi control, working alongside army units already deployed at the base, a security source told Shafaq News on Monday.

“The army chief of staff personally oversaw the distribution of responsibilities among the various units,” the sources said, dismissing reports that special forces were newly deployed to the base in response to recent developments in Syria.

Border security has been fully in place for the past six months, the source added, citing more than five defensive lines and round-the-clock drone surveillance.

Yesterday, Iraq’s Supreme Military Committee overseeing the end of the US-led Global Coalition mission announced the completion of the withdrawal of Coalition advisers from all Iraqi bases and command centers, confirming that Ain Al-Asad and the Joint Operations Command headquarters are now under full Iraqi security control.

