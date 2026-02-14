Iraq tests Chinese strike drone at Ain Al-Asad after Coalition exit

Shafaq News- Baghdad

The Iraqi Army conducted a live missile launch using a Chinese-made CH5 armed drone at Ain Al-Asad airbase, weeks after the facility came under full Iraqi control following the withdrawal of the US-led Coalition.

The Defense Ministry said Army Chief of Staff Lt. Gen. Abdul Amir Rashid Yarallah oversaw the test at the base in Al-Anbar, where the multi-role unmanned aerial vehicle fired rockets at designated targets in the Al-Tash area, achieving “high precision.”

In January, Iraqi forces finalized the transfer of former Coalition installations, including Ain Al-Asad, under a broader security transition that places key bases entirely under national administration.

The CH-5 is a Chinese medium-altitude, long-endurance armed drone reportedly acquired by Iraq to expand its unmanned aerial fleet. According to DefenseMirror, the platform is comparable to the US-made MQ-9 Reaper, with a range exceeding 10,000 kilometers, an endurance of up to 60 hours, and a payload capacity of around three tons, allowing it to carry as many as 16 missiles.

Read more: EXPLAINER: From the fight against ISIS to US withdrawal talks