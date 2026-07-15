Four arrested after ISIS flag incident in Kirkuk

Shafaq News- Kirkuk

Iraqi security forces detained four people accused of raising an ISIS flag and threatening residents south of Kirkuk, a security source told Shafaq News on Wednesday.

The arrests came after an investigation into the incident in Ananah village, Daquq district, which had sparked concern among residents.

Preliminary findings do not indicate a direct link to ISIS, as available evidence suggests the suspects are residents of the village, the source said.

Last month, Iraq's Counter-Terrorism Service (CTS) arrested three suspected ISIS members in separate operations across Al-Sulaymaniyah, Saladin, and Al-Anbar provinces.

Read more: Discover Iraq: Kirkuk, a city of oil, culture, and conflict