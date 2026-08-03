President Barzani meets Al-Sharaa in Damascus

Shafaq News- Damascus (Updated at 13:23)

Syrian transitional President Ahmed al-Sharaa received Kurdistan Region President Nechirvan Barzani at the People's Palace in Damascus on Monday, during the Kurdish leader's official visit to Syria.

Barzani arrived in Damascus earlier today for talks with al-Sharaa and other Syrian officials. The visit is expected to focus on relations between Syria, Iraq, and the Kurdistan Region, as well as ways to strengthen political, security, and economic cooperation on issues of mutual interest.

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