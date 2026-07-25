First UN Chief visit since 2009: Guterres backs Syria’s reconstruction

Shafaq News- Damascus

United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres arrived in Damascus on Saturday for the first visit by a UN chief to Syria in 17 years, meeting with Syria’s transitional President Ahmed al-Sharaa.

"The United Nations stands with Syria at this pivotal moment," Guterres wrote on X, urging the international community to "spare no effort" to support the Syrian people.

I have just arrived in Damascus for a visit of solidarity.My message is clear:The @UN stands with Syria at this pivotal moment & I appeal to the international community to spare no effort to support the people of Syria as well. pic.twitter.com/5xg6sNT1J4 — António Guterres (@antonioguterres) July 25, 2026

Syria's state news agency SANA reported that Foreign Minister Asaad al-Shaibani received Guterres and his delegation at Damascus International Airport before accompanying them to the presidential palace for talks with al-Sharaa.

The talks focused on strengthening cooperation between Syria and the UN on humanitarian efforts, supporting early recovery and reconstruction initiatives, while reaffirming respect for Syria's sovereignty, unity, and territorial integrity.

الرئيس أحمد الشرع يلتقي في قصر الشعب بدمشق، مع الأمين العام للأمم المتحدة أنطونيو غوتيريش والوفد المرافق له، بحضور وزير الخارجية والمغتربين أسعد حسن الشيباني، وعدد من المسؤولين المعنيين.وجرى خلال اللقاء بحث سبل تعزيز التعاون بين الجمهورية العربية السورية والأمم المتحدة في… pic.twitter.com/4esopumcCO — الوكالة العربية السورية للأنباء - سانا (@Sana__gov) July 25, 2026

The visit marks the first by a UN secretary-general since Ban Ki-moon traveled to Syria in 2009. It also comes about 19 months after the fall of former President Bashar al-Assad's government on Dec. 8, 2024.

Al-Sharaa, the former head of Hayat Tahrir al-Sham (HTS), once al-Qaeda's affiliate in Syria, remained under UN Security Council terrorism-related sanctions until November 2025.