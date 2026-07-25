First UN Chief visit since 2009: Guterres backs Syria’s reconstruction

First UN Chief visit since 2009: Guterres backs Syria’s reconstruction
2026-07-25T11:35:16+00:00

Shafaq News- Damascus

United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres arrived in Damascus on Saturday for the first visit by a UN chief to Syria in 17 years, meeting with Syria’s transitional President Ahmed al-Sharaa.

"The United Nations stands with Syria at this pivotal moment," Guterres wrote on X, urging the international community to "spare no effort" to support the Syrian people.

Syria's state news agency SANA reported that Foreign Minister Asaad al-Shaibani received Guterres and his delegation at Damascus International Airport before accompanying them to the presidential palace for talks with al-Sharaa.

The talks focused on strengthening cooperation between Syria and the UN on humanitarian efforts, supporting early recovery and reconstruction initiatives, while reaffirming respect for Syria's sovereignty, unity, and territorial integrity.

The visit marks the first by a UN secretary-general since Ban Ki-moon traveled to Syria in 2009. It also comes about 19 months after the fall of former President Bashar al-Assad's government on Dec. 8, 2024.

Al-Sharaa, the former head of Hayat Tahrir al-Sham (HTS), once al-Qaeda's affiliate in Syria, remained under UN Security Council terrorism-related sanctions until November 2025.

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