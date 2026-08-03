Exclusive: Regional security tops President Barzani’s Syria summit

Shafaq News- Erbil

Kurdistan Region President Nechirvan Barzani will discuss security cooperation, refugee issues and regional developments during his today's visit to Syria, Presidency spokesperson Dilshad Shahab stated on Monday.

Speaking to Shafaq News, Shahab explained the visit was being coordinated with Iraqi Prime Minister Ali al-Zaidi and followed months of contacts between Barzani and Syrian transitional President Ahmed al-Sharaa.

“Barzani’s visit will include a series of meetings with Syrian officials to discuss areas of mutual interest and ways to expand economic cooperation,” he added.

Sources familiar with the trip told Shafaq News on Sunday that the meeting will take place at the People’s Palace in the Syrian capital, with discussions expected to focus on bilateral relations and issues of mutual interest.

The Kurdish Presidency later confirmed the visit, noting that it follows an official invitation from al-Sharaa.

سەرۆکی هەرێمی کوردستان سەردانی سووریا دەکاتhttps://t.co/SH4nkc5HCf pic.twitter.com/zWOBEenEEV — Kurdistan Region Presidency (@KurdistanRegion) August 3, 2026

The two presidents first met at the 2025 Antalya Diplomacy Forum, where they discussed relations between Syria, Iraq and Iraqi Kurdistan, as well as cooperation against Islamic State. They met again at the 2026 forum, focusing on developments in Syria and dialogue between Damascus and Kurdish political forces.