Iran reiterates complete end to ‘imposed war’ as US delegation heads to Pakistan

Shafaq News- Islamabad

Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi outlined Tehran’s conditions for sustaining a ceasefire and ending the conflict with the United States and Israel, while raising concerns over Gaza and Lebanon during talks in Pakistan, according to a statement.

During a meeting with Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, Araghchi described Pakistan as holding a “special position” in Iran’s foreign policy and affirmed plans to expand bilateral ties. He praised Islamabad’s mediation to halt the “imposed war” and advance a ceasefire, reiterating Iran’s position on achieving a “complete end” to the conflict.

He also pointed to Israeli actions in the Palestinian territories and “repeated violations” of Lebanon’s sovereignty, while welcoming Pakistan’s support for Palestinians and its role in sustaining the Lebanon ceasefire understanding. Meanwhile, Pakistan’s Army Chief Asim Munir, in a meeting with Araghchi, expressed readiness to continue mediation efforts “until a result is achieved.”

Araghchi arrived in Islamabad on Friday for talks with Pakistani mediators, while Iran stated that no meeting is planned with US officials and that its positions will be conveyed through Pakistan. According to the White House, US Special Envoy to the Middle East Steve Witkoff and President Donald Trump's son-in-law Jared Kushner are traveling to Pakistan today for talks with Iran.

Trump told Reuters that Iran was “making an offer” but said he did not yet know its details, adding he would wait for a “good deal.” The United States had earlier extended a two-week ceasefire due to expire on April 22, citing divisions in Tehran and a request from Pakistani leaders to allow more time for negotiations. Tasnim News Agency reported at the time that Tehran declined to attend a second round of talks with the United States in Pakistan, describing participation as “unproductive.”