USD/IQD exchange rates stabilize in Baghdad, climbs in Erbil

Shafaq News- Baghdad/ Erbil

The US dollar traded steady in Baghdad and edged higher in Erbil on Thursday, hovering around 154,000 Iraqi dinars per 100 dollars.

According to a Shafaq News market survey, the dollar traded on Baghdad's Al-Kifah and Al-Harithiya central exchanges at 153,850 dinars per 100 dollars, unchanged from the previous session.

In the Iraqi capital, exchange shops sold the dollar at 154,250 dinars and bought it at 153,250 dinars.

In Erbil, selling prices reached 153,750 dinars per 100 dollars, while buying prices stood at 153,650 dinars.