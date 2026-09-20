Shafaq News- Duhok

The Duhok International Film Festival has begun reviewing films submitted for its 13th edition, scheduled for December, festival media official Hassan Aref told Shafaq News on Sunday.

Aref said submissions opened on June 20 and remained open for nearly three months before closing on September 10.

“The selection committee began reviewing the submitted films today to determine which works will take part in the festival and how they will be distributed across the different sections, whether in official competitions or festival screenings,” he said.

Aref said films are assessed according to criteria specific to each section, including production date, previous screenings, overall quality, directing, screenplay, sound and content.

The submissions include feature films, shorts and documentaries, he said, adding that this year’s entries compared favorably with last year’s.

The 13th Duhok International Film Festival is scheduled to open on December 13 and run for eight days through December 20.