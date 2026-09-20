Shafaq News- Ankara

Iraqi citizens purchased 831 properties in Turkiye during the first eight months of 2026, including 801 homes and 30 commercial properties, according to data from the Turkish Statistical Institute (TURKSTAT).

They bought 106 homes in January, 74 in February, 80 in March and 66 in April. Purchases then rose to 95 in May, 98 in June, 144 in July and 138 in August.

Five commercial properties were also bought in January, five in February, three in March, two in April, one in May, four in June, eight in July and two in August, bringing the eight-month total to 30.