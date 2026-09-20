Shafaq News- Tehran

Iran’s Khatam al-Anbiya Central Headquarters on Sunday warned the United States and regional states that any further attack on Iran would trigger sustained strikes on US bases and interests across the Middle East.

It claimed, without providing evidence, that the United States had decided to wage war against Iran with the approval of some regional countries during a joint meeting in a European country.

“We warn that if America makes any mistake against Iran, all its interests and bases in the region will be targeted by sustained, effective and painful attacks without any restrictions or considerations,” the statement said.

The command also warned regional states against siding with Washington, saying that any state continuing what it described as a “dual policy” toward Iran and aligning itself with the United States would be considered “complicit.” Such countries, it added, “could no longer expect restraint or leniency from Iran’s armed forces.”

The US State Department has separately warned Americans across the Middle East of possible escalation, urging heightened vigilance and preparation for potential flight cancellations, airspace closures and broader travel disruption.

US President Donald Trump said last week that he was approaching a “big decision” on whether to resume large-scale attacks against Iran.

Trump is expected to meet leaders from Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates, Qatar, Bahrain, Kuwait and Oman on September 22 on the sidelines of the UN General Assembly in New York to discuss the regional situation and Iran.