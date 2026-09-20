Shafaq News- Baghdad

Iraq’s domestic public debt rose to about 109.5 trillion dinars ($83.8B) by the end of July 2026, up from around 90.5 trillion dinars ($69.2B) at the end of 2025, an increase of about 21% over seven months, Central Bank of Iraq data showed.

According to the data, domestic public debt rose from 103.2 trillion dinars ($79B) at the end of May to 106.1 trillion ($81.2B) at the end of June, before reaching 109.5 trillion dinars at the end of July.

The 109.5 trillion dinars in domestic public debt at the end of July comprised 72.5 trillion dinars ($55.5B) in Finance Ministry claims held by the Central Bank, 8.74 trillion dinars ($6.7B) in Treasury bills, 18.95 trillion dinars ($14.5B) in loans, and 9.33 trillion dinars ($7.1B) in bonds.