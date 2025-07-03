Iraq’s internal public debt edges down slightly in April

Shafaq News – Baghdad

Iraq’s internal public debt recorded a slight decrease at the end of April 2025, according to official figures released Thursday by the Central Bank (CBI).

The Bank reported that the country's internal debt fell to 85.503T Iraqi dinars, down from 85.536 trillion dinars recorded in March.

The decline, it explained, was driven primarily by the repayment of loans held by financial institutions, which dropped to 19.119T dinars from 19.152T dinars the previous month.

The remaining debt portfolio includes 756B dinars owed by the Ministry of Finance, 51.030T dinars in treasury transfers held by the Central Bank and commercial banks, and an additional 2.030T dinars in treasury transfers specifically attributed to the Ministry of Finance.

The data also noted 12.568T dinars in deferred national debt categorized as arrears owed to farmers.