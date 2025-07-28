Kirkuk employees fall prey to digital scams

Shafaq News – Kirkuk

Public employees in Iraq's Kirkuk are increasingly falling victim to digital scams through fake mobile apps mimicking Qi Card and Mastercard services, exposing the vulnerability of users with limited tech literacy.

Government worker Hassan Khaled told Shafaq News that scammers often initiate contact through suspicious links or impersonation calls, extracting card details or tricking victims into downloading malicious apps to siphon funds.

Khaled reported that fraudsters exploited the “Salfni” cash advance feature to withdraw 600,000 IQD (about $431) from his account without his consent.

Another victim, Jamil Al-Obaidi, recounted a similar fraud in which a caller posing as a Mastercard representative warned of salary suspension unless he downloaded a bogus app.

“After complying, 500,000 IQD [around $359] vanished from my account,” he told our agency, urging authorities to ban unverified apps, restrict transactions to certified platforms, and enforce stricter controls on electronic payment systems.

Digital fraud continues to surge across Iraq as smart cards and instant loans become more common, yet neither Qi Card nor Mastercard has addressed the recent breaches publicly.

Speaking to our agency, economic expert Samir Al-Hasani warned that such fraud not only targets individuals but also erodes trust in digital banking and hinders Iraq’s financial modernization.

He blamed the rise in scams on poor cybersecurity and a lack of financial education, calling on lawmakers to criminalize digital impersonation and launch national programs promoting safe financial app usage.