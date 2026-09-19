Shafaq News- Basra

Fuel shortages returned to Basra, forcing many filling stations to close after running out of gasoline and leaving long queues at those still operating, a source told Shafaq News on Saturday.

Delays in loading gasoline had disrupted distribution and deliveries to filling stations across the province, the source added, warning that continued delays could lead to longer queues in the coming hours.

Basra faced a similar gasoline shortage about a week ago as fuel supply problems affected most Iraqi provinces, particularly higher-grade gasoline, causing long queues at some filling stations, including in Baghdad.

Earlier this week, Iraq’s Council of Ministers began reviewing recent decisions to remove fuel subsidies for some sectors after a parliamentary committee member linked the measures to new supply problems. The Cabinet had lifted subsidies for several sectors starting September 1 while keeping gasoline, diesel, kerosene and liquefied petroleum gas supplied to citizens at subsidized prices.

Read more: Fuel shortages keep Iraqi motorists in long lines